Pashinyan congratulates Putin on re-election

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin on his re-election as Russia’s president.
The message particularly reads:
“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,
Accept my congratulations on your re-election as the president of the Russian Federation.
I am hopeful that the dialogue in all areas of bilateral interest will develop for the good of the peoples of Armenia and Russia.
I wish you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, health, happiness and success in your activities.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.