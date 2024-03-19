Pashinyan congratulates Putin on re-election - Mediamax.am

Pashinyan congratulates Putin on re-election


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin on his re-election as Russia’s president.

The message particularly reads:

 

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

 

Accept my congratulations on your re-election as the president of the Russian Federation.

 

I am hopeful that the dialogue in all areas of bilateral interest will develop for the good of the peoples of Armenia and Russia.

 

I wish you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, health, happiness and success in your activities.”

