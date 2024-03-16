NATO Secretary General to visit Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. From 17 to 19 March 2024 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia.

On March17 the NATO Secretary General will be in Baku, where he will meet with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

On March 18 Jens Stoltenberg will have discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Defence Zakir Hasanov.

On the same day, the NATO Secretary General will travel to Tbilisi, where he will meet the President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili and the Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

On March 19 Jens Stoltenberg will be in Yerevan, where he will meet with the President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan and the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.