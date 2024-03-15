Armenian MFA: Armenia and Azerbaijan close to reaching agreement

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that “we now have reached more mutual understanding with Azerbaijan than we had a month ago.”
“Armenia and Azerbaijan are close to agreeing to accept the border line between the two countries as it stood at the time of the collapse of the USSR in 1991, as a basis for demarcation and mutual recognition of territorial integrity. My impression is that we are very close to reaching a mutual agreement on that issue,” he said at the session of the parliament’s Foreign Affairs Standing Committee.
