Lavrov: “The West pursues “divide and conquer” policy toward Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the West is pursuing a “divide and conquer” policy towards Russia’s neighbors and “this is especially evident in the example of our Armenian friends.”

“From the very beginning of the post-Soviet era the “divide and conquer” principle began to “wedge” into the relations between Russia and its neighbors. To this day, Westerners still pursue the same policy. This can be seen in Central Asia, in Transcaucasia (especially in the example of our Armenian friends), in the European part of the former Soviet Union - Ukraine, Moldova, Belarus, against which a number of serious provocations have been planned,” Lavrov said in Sochi, answering questions of the participants of “Russia and its role in the formation of a multipolar world.”