Ararat Mirzoyan to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Turkey on March 1 to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the spokesperson for Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said.

Mediamax reminds that Mirzoyan attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in 2023 as well. He had a separate meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Antalya.