Ararat Mirzoyan to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum - Mediamax.am

618 views

Ararat Mirzoyan to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum


Photo: https://antalyadf.org/


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Turkey on March 1 to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the spokesperson for Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said.

Mediamax reminds that Mirzoyan attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in 2023 as well. He had a separate meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Antalya.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Education | February 27, 2024 18:01
Nation-Builders: A life-changing program not only in the school, but also in the community

Foreign Policy | February 27, 2024 10:09
Ararat Mirzoyan to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Foreign Policy | February 27, 2024 10:02
Armenian PM pays working visit to Greece
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024