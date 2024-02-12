Pashinyan says issue on joining NATO not on agenda

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that “we have not and are not discussing NATO membership.”
“We do have partnership relations with NATO, and there is nothing new there. We used to have an Individual Partnership Action Plan, now that program is being reformatted into a certain partnership format that doesn’t imply membership. We are at least a de jure member of the CSTO today, and I am not sure if there are discussions on that topic in general, or rather in Armenia, as to how well the alliance-based strategy corresponds to Armenia’s interests, in general, in the long term,” Pashinyan said in an interview with British The Telegraph, the full text of which is available on the premier’s website.
Nikol Pashinyan clarified that “we have not said that we deny and reject cooperation with Russia in general and in the security sector in particular.”
“What we have said is that we are going to diversify our relations in the security sector,” he noted.
