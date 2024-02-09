Moscow says the US “seeks to consolidate its presence in the South Caucasus”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the United States and its NATO allies "seek to consolidate their presence in the countries of the South Caucasus and Central Asia to manipulate the political situation there.”

“Their key goal is to achieve the rupture of historically formed ties of these states with Russia, to undermine integration processes with our participation. For this purpose, they use all possible tools, including thematic projects in various sectors, focused work with youth, media resources and controlled NGOs,” Zakharova said.