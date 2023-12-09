Pashinyan invites Kazakh president to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the invitation of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to pay an official visit to Armenia.
The government’s press office reports that during the telephone conversation, “the parties emphasized the mutual interest in boosting relations and the need to realize the potential of cooperation in economic and other sectors.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.