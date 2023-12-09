Pashinyan invites Kazakh president to Armenia - Mediamax.am

Pashinyan invites Kazakh president to Armenia


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the invitation of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to pay an official visit to Armenia.

The government’s press office reports that during the telephone conversation, “the parties emphasized the mutual interest in boosting relations and the need to realize the potential of cooperation in economic and other sectors.”

Comments

