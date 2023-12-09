Charles Michel describes Yerevan and Baku statement as “major breakthrough”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. European Council President Charles Michel welcomed a “major breakthrough” in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, commenting on the joint statement issued on December 7.

“I welcome the release of detainees and unprecedented opening in political dialogue.

Establishing and deepening bilateral dialogue between sides has been a key objective of the EU-led Brussels process, and today’s progress is a key step.

I now encourage the leaders to finalise the peace deal as soon as possible,” Charles Michel said.