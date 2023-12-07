Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair urges Blinken to keep pressure on Aliyev’s regime

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, urged U.S. Secretary of State “to remain focused on holding the Aliyev regime accountable for ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

In the letter to Antony Blinken, Ben Cardin, in particular, said:

“I remain deeply concerned that Azerbaijan could take further military action to achieve additional political gains, particularly in regards to the so-called Zangezour corridor.

It is critically important that the United States continues our commitment to prevent the commission of atrocities, protect vulnerable civilians, and hold those responsible for atrocities accountable for their actions. We must send a clear message to those who believe they can operate with impunity.”