Armen Grigoryan to leave for the US

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will leave for the United States on December 2 on a working visit.
The office of the Security Council Secretary reported that in Washington he is expected to discuss the agenda of development of the Armenia-US bilateral relations.
