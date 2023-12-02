Armen Grigoryan to leave for the US - Mediamax.am

1711 views

Armen Grigoryan to leave for the US


Photo: The Security Council office


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will leave for the United States on December 2 on a working visit.

The office of the Security Council Secretary reported that in Washington he is expected to discuss the agenda of development of the Armenia-US bilateral relations.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

World | December 2, 2023 10:55
Wings of Tatev recognized as the “World's Leading Cable Car Ride”

Foreign Policy | December 1, 2023 12:02
Armen Grigoryan to leave for the US

Foreign Policy | November 30, 2023 14:47
Peskov: Russia considers Armenia an ally
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023