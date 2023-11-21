Yerevan conveys to Baku 6th proposal of a peace treaty

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan the 6th proposal of the peace treaty.
“Following up Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s public statement of November 18th to intensify diplomatic efforts to achieve signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, the Armenian side submitted 6th proposal of the Agreement to Azerbaijani side,” Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X (former Twitter).
It notes that “Armenia remains committed to conclude and sign a document on normalization of relations based on previously announced principles.”
