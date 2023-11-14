Kremlin comments on Pashinyan’s non-participation in CSTO summit - Mediamax.am

Kremlin comments on Pashinyan’s non-participation in CSTO summit


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said today that “the Kremlin regrets that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not attend the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) scheduled for November 23 in Minsk.”

Armenian PM not to attend CSTO summit

“We understand that head of each state can have own events in his work schedule and his own circumstances. We can only express regret, because such meetings are a very good opportunity to exchange opinions, to ‘adjust the clocks’,” the Kremlin spokesperson said speaking with reporters.

