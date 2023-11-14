Armenian PM not to attend CSTO summit - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On the initiative of the Belarusian side, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

Armenian government’s press office reports that during the telephone conversation, issues related to the organization of the CSTO Collective Security Council session to be held on November 23 in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, were discussed.

 

“Prime Minister Pashinyan informed the President of Belarus that he will not be able to participate in the session, expressing hope that the CSTO partners will understand this decision,” the government’s news release says.

