Lavrov says “Western countries want to be friends with Armenia against Russia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that "Western countries want to be friends with Armenia against Russia.”

Lavrov said this to Rossiya-1 TV channel, TASS reported.

“The Western countries, which are now actively courting Armenia, want to be friends with it against Russia.”

“We want Armenia, as a member of the CSTO, as our close ally and strategic partner, decide on its own how to build relations with foreign partners. We have absolutely no prejudices about its circle of foreign partners, we never make friends with anyone against anyone,” Lavrov said.