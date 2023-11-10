Zakharova: “Someone lacks political will”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said today that “Yerevan’s Crossroads of Peace initiative is in many respects consistent with the activity of the trilateral working group of the deputy prime ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

“The unblocking of economic and transport links plays an important role in the regulation of relations between Yerevan and Baku, the stabilization in the entire South Caucasus, the development of transport and logistics potential,” Maria Zakharova said at the briefing.

She noted that huge work has been done and a package solution for all parties was at reach, “but the work was not been brought to an end because someone lacks political will, and that someone is not Russia.”

Commenting on the Armenian government’s decision to create a special unit in the NSS in order to ensure the security of regional and international communications passing through Armenia, the Russian diplomat reminded that “according to the agreements, the personnel of the border guard service of the Russian FSS should carry out control over the communications between Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan.”