Armenia’s PM to meet Emanuel Macron today

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for France on a working visit.
The government’s press office reports that Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron today.
The Armenian premier will attend the 6th Paris Peace Forum on November 10.
