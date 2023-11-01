German FM to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will travel to Armenia and Azerbaijan this week.

TASS reports that a representative of the German Foreign Ministry said today that Annalena Baerbock will arrive in Armenia on November 3.

 

Stefan Meister: Germany is now more interested in supporting the EU activities in the South Caucasus

During her visit, she will meet with the forcibly displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh.

 

On November 4, she will head to Baku from Yerevan

