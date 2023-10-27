Mirzoyan: Recognition of territorial integrity must be unequivocal

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that "to establish a lasting and dignified peace in the South Caucasus, it is vital to ensure the exclusion of the use of force, and xenophobic policy.”

“Just a month ago, the policy of ethnic cleansing was, in essence, completed in Nagorno-Karabakh with over 100,000 Armenians being forced to flee to save their lives, were forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, leaving their historical homeland and now finding refuge in Armenia,” Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint news conference with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

He noted that establishment of lasting peace in the region requires the commitment of all the countries of the region, active steps and renunciation of maximalist ambitions:

“It is possible to do it, it is possible to reach a sustainable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, to sign a peace treaty, if there is an unequivocal recognition of the territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the delimitation of the borders of the two countries is carried out on the basis of the 1991 Alma Ata declaration and the latest maps of the USSR.”

The Hungarian minister also noted that the peace treaty will ensure peaceful economic development in the region for the next decades.

“All the people of the region deserve to have peace and tranquility here after decades of suffering.”