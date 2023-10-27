Pashinyan: Crossroad of Peace is an integral part of the peace agenda

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today in Tbilisi that “the crossroad of peace is an integral part of the peace agenda.”

“If a busy, active road is a sign of cooperation, peace, success, then a closed road indicates problems. We know this from our own example. Our roads are open with two out of our four neighbors, which proves that our relations with them are friendly. With two of our neighbors the roads are closed, which is a telling testimony of the complications in the relationship. It will be very difficult to build peace without roads. It is obvious that our region, the South Caucasus, needs lasting peace. Peace is when countries live with open borders, are connected by active economic, political, cultural and human ties and all issues are resolved diplomatically,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the “Silk Road” international forum.

He noted that the Armenian government “has developed the “Crossroad of Peace” project as a key part of the peace agenda.”

“Crossroad of peace is an integral part of the peace agenda. We are now working on the draft agreement on peace and normalization of relations with Azerbaijan, and I hope this process will be completed in the coming months and it will be possible to sign an agreement on establishing peace and normalizing relations.”

He also expressed hope that in the near future there will be developments for citizens of third countries and holders of diplomatic passports regarding crossing the border between Armenia and Turkey, which “will also have a positive impact on the entire region.”

“Crossroad of peace is fully in the logic of the Silk Road, and we will be happy to welcome and ensure the safe passage of people, vehicles, cargos, etc. through Armenia,” Nikol Pashinyan concluded.