Lithuania’s PM to visit Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė will soon pay an official visit to Armenia.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Lithuanian Ambassador to Armenia Andrius Pulokas discussed today the process of preparation of the visit.

“The Prime Minister emphasized the continuous development of Armenian-Lithuanian relations and emphasized the positive dynamics in bilateral interaction recorded in recent years,” the premier’s press office reported.