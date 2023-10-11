Aliyev: Pashinyan attends an “unclear meeting” in Granada but “fails to fly to Bishkek”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today that the Armenian side refused to attend the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in Bishkek on October 12.

“At the proposal of the Russian side, the meeting of foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia was to take place in Bishkek on October 12. We were positive about this proposal, and our foreign minister was ready to meet with his Russian and Armenian counterparts. Unfortunately, the Armenian side refused to attend the meeting. The question arises: does Armenia want peace? I think it does not, because if it wanted, it would not refuse this opportunity. The Armenian Prime Minister flies 6 hours to Granada, participates in an unclear meeting where Azerbaijan is discussed without Azerbaijan, and he cannot fly 2-3 hours to Bishkek due to having important things to do. This is what we should say openly. Everyone can see it, but we should say it and proceed from it,” Aliyev said, meeting the participants of the session of the Council of Heads of Security Bodies and Special Services of CIS member states.