Charles Michel says “Russia betrayed the Armenian people”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the European Council Charles Michel stated that Russia’s failure to ensure peace and security in Nagorno-Karabakh was a "betrayal of the Armenian people.”

“It is clear for everyone to see that Russia has betrayed the Armenian people,” Michel told Euronews’' Global Conversation.

“Russia wanted to have soldiers on the ground to guarantee this peace and security agreement. But we see that the military operation was launched without the slightest reaction from the Russian peacekeeping forces in the territory. The European Union, on the other hand, had no force or military presence on the ground,” he added.