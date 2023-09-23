Aliyev apologizes to Putin for the killing of Russian peacekeepers

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had a telephone conversation at the initiative of the Azerbaijani side.

The Kremlin press service said in a news release:

“Ilham Aliyev apologized and expressed deep condolences on the tragic death of the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh on September 20. It was emphasized that the most thorough investigation of the incident will be conducted and all those responsible will be duly punished. The Prosecutor General’s Offices of the two countries are in close contact in this regard. The president of Azerbaijan also expressed readiness to provide material assistance to the families of the victims.

Both sides emphasized the importance of the consistent implementation of the agreements on the complete cessation of hostilities in Karabakh reached with the assistance of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. In this context, they attached great significance to the negotiations between representatives of Baku and Stepanakert, which have begun with the mediation of the peacekeepers.

The sides discussed priority steps for further stabilization of the situation and overcoming humanitarian problems in the region. Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of ensuring the rights and security of the Armenian population of Karabakh. The readiness of the Azerbaijani side to cooperate with the Russian peacekeepers on these issues was confirmed.

An agreement has been reached to intensify work on the negotiations in line with the well-known trilateral agreements reached at the highest level in 2020-2022, first of all in terms of unblocking transport links, delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and preparation of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan.”