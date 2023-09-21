“We will continue to support the Armenia’s sovereignty and security”, Blinken says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “we will continue to support the Armenian people’s democratic aspirations, sovereignty, and security”.

“On behalf of the United States of America, I send best wishes to the people of Armenia on your Independence Day. Armenia put itself on a path towards freedom and self-determination when it declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Since then, we have seen your commitment to democratic values, to developing and strengthening human rights, rule of law, economy, and justice for all Armenians. These values echo our own and we are proud to partner with Armenia in these areas.

We will continue to support the Armenian people’s democratic aspirations, sovereignty, and security. The United States supports Armenia’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and remains committed to promoting a durable and dignified peace for the South Caucasus region where the rights of all are respected.

We look forward to continuing to grow our bilateral relationship and economic ties. I wish the Armenian people a prosperous and peaceful year ahead”, Blinken’s statement reads.