Dmitry Medvedev: “Guess what fate awaits him” - Mediamax.am

2611 views

Dmitry Medvedev: “Guess what fate awaits him”


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev published a post today that apparently refers to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Dmitry Medvedev wrote in his Telegram channel:

 

“Once a colleague of mine from a brotherly country told me: “Well, I’m a stranger to you, you will not accept me”. I said what I had to say: “We will judge not by biography, but by deeds.”

 

Then he lost the war, but strangely he remained in place. Then he decided to blame Russia for his defeat. Then he gave up part of his country’s territory. Then he decided to flirt with NATO, and his wife demonstratively headed to our enemies with cookies. Guess what fate awaits him...”

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | September 21, 2023 09:40
“We will continue to support the Armenia’s sovereignty and security”, Blinken says

Nagorno Karabakh | September 20, 2023 15:21
Putin voices hope for de-escalation

Politics | September 20, 2023 14:20
Pashinyan: Armenia had no participation in the discussion of the text
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023