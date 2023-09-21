Dmitry Medvedev: “Guess what fate awaits him”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev published a post today that apparently refers to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Dmitry Medvedev wrote in his Telegram channel:

“Once a colleague of mine from a brotherly country told me: “Well, I’m a stranger to you, you will not accept me”. I said what I had to say: “We will judge not by biography, but by deeds.”

Then he lost the war, but strangely he remained in place. Then he decided to blame Russia for his defeat. Then he gave up part of his country’s territory. Then he decided to flirt with NATO, and his wife demonstratively headed to our enemies with cookies. Guess what fate awaits him...”