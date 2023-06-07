Mirzoyan and Hogan have a phone talk ahead of June 12 negotiations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan discussed during a telephone conversation with US acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Derek Hogan issues of regional security and stability.

“Ahead of the June 12 discussions in Washington, the key issues of the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan were touched upon, including border delimitation and security, proper addressing of the rights and security issues of the people of the Nagorno Karabakh.

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of ensuring the maximum possible certainty in the delimitation process, particularly the commitment regarding the map of 1975,” the news release of the Armenian Foreign Ministry says.