US should adequately respond to Aliyev, Yerevan says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan said today that “the US should adequately respond to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statements in order to prevent the expansionist policy of the Azerbaijani leadership towards the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and attempts of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh.”

She said this commenting on the statement of the spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State.

“The Armenian side has always welcomed the efforts made by the US in the process of establishing peace, stability and security in the South Caucasus.

We think it should be obvious to all our partners that in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, both the recognition of each other’s territorial integrity and inviolability of borders based on the Alma-Ata Declaration and addressing the rights and security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh are key,” Ani Badalyan said.

She stressed that it is impossible not to notice that the statements made by the president of Azerbaijan not only did not offer dignified solutions to the above-mentioned problems, but also “contained clear threats to the sovereignty and independence of the Republic of Armenia and the right of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to live in security and with dignity in their homeland.”