Mirzoyan-Lavrov-Bayramov trilateral meeting due on May 19

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said today that trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan Ararat Mirzoyan, Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov will take place in Moscow on May 19.

Zakharova noted that separate talks will also be held between Baku and Yerevan.

“On May 19, trilateral and separate bilateral meetings between the Russian foreign minister and the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place in Moscow,” TASS cited her as saying.

She noted that the Armenian-Azerbaijani bilateral negotiations on the peace treaty will be held separately.