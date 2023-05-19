Mirzoyan-Lavrov-Bayramov trilateral meeting due on May 19

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said today that trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan Ararat Mirzoyan, Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov will take place in Moscow on May 19.
Zakharova noted that separate talks will also be held between Baku and Yerevan.
“On May 19, trilateral and separate bilateral meetings between the Russian foreign minister and the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place in Moscow,” TASS cited her as saying.
She noted that the Armenian-Azerbaijani bilateral negotiations on the peace treaty will be held separately.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.