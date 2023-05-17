Lavrov: The Americans offer Armenia to “drive out the Russians”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov said that “Americans say to Armenians - come to us, drive the Russian border guards out of your territory, remove the military base, Americans will help ensure security”

Lavrov said this in an interview with Tsargrad TV channel, the transcript of which was published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

“A blatant provocation,” Lavrov added.

“In the fall of 2022 a document was prepared for the CSTO summit in Yerevan on the deployment of the CSTO observer mission on the territory of Armenia as requested by our Armenian allies. The document was fully agreed at the level of foreign ministers. Then, at the last moment, at the summit, Armenian friends asked to postpone its adoption. It remains on paper until now, and cannot be realized. But if Yerevan confirmed what was already agreed on and remained ready for its signing and entry into force, I am convinced that Armenia would have benefited and appeared in a more stable situation,” Sergey Lavrov said.