Pashinyan to attend Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for Iceland on a working visit.

From May 16 to 17 Pashinyan will attend the 4th summit of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik.

 

Government’s press office reports that on the margins of the visit, Pashinyan will also have bilateral meetings with international partners.

