Moscow concerned about escalation over Nagorno Karabakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said today that Russia is concerned about the increase of rhetoric and of the number of incidents in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“We are concerned about the absence of willingness to make compromises between the parties in the situation around the Lachin corridor. There is no alternative to the peaceful process. We are determined in this matter and reaffirm our position.

We urge the parties to show restraint in statements and actions, as well as to resume negotiations in all directions of the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations: unblocking transport communications, demarcation of borders, preparation of a peace treaty,” the Russian diplomat said.

Answering the question on Russia’s position regarding Armenia’s idea of sending an international mission to Nagorno-Karabakh, Maria Zakharova noted that to deploy a new peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, the agreement of both Yerevan and Baku is needed: “Which we do not see at the moment.”

As to the return of the Armenian and Azerbaijani refugees to their former places of residence, she noted that “the issue is quite sensitive and should be considered within the framework of the dialogue between the parties, in the context of the reconciliation of the two peoples.”

“Today’s main problem is the consistent implementation of trilateral statements and agreements reached between Yerevan and Baku,” the diplomat noted.