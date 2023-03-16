CSTO Secretary General arrives in Yerevan - Mediamax.am

689 views

CSTO Secretary General arrives in Yerevan


Photo: https://ria.ru/


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov arrived in Yerevan on a two-day visit.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry’s press service reports that during the visit he will meet with the top leadership of the country.

