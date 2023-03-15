Scholz says Germany concerned about unstable situation on the border

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that “Armenia will not miss the chance to sign a peace treaty based on 5 principles” and “a time of peace and cooperation will come in the South Caucasus.”

Speaking at a March 15 news conference in Berlin following talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Aliyev said that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan missed an opportunity to make peace in 2019 by voicing territorial claims on Azerbaijan.

“In 2019, he stated that “Karabakh is Armenia and that’s it”, which actually became the biggest blow to the peace process. During the 44-day war, we proved that Karabakh is Azerbaijan,” Aliyev said.

Olaf Scholz noted that “Germany is somewhat concerned about the unstable situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.”

“There is a threat of growing tension here, and the events that have taken place in recent months and weeks have confirmed this. Speaking here of a peaceful settlement, we mean the need to ensure the territorial integrity of both Azerbaijan and Armenia. At the same time, the protection of human rights and freedoms of the population of both countries must be ensured. Germany is ready to lend its support. As is known, a civil mission of the European Union is in Armenia. Germany supports this mission led by a representative of our country,” Scholz said.