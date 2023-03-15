Pasinyan says CSTO withdraws from Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is withdrawing from Armenia.”

“My assessment is that we are not the ones who withdraw from the CSTO, but the CSTO withdraws from Armenia willingly or unwillingly, and we are concerned about it.

We would be happy to assume the position of the CSTO Deputy Secretary General, if it does not turn out that we are sending the wrong message to our people and if it means that we add one more factor to ensure Armenia’s security.

We have proposed our principles to the CSTO, they are not about Armenia, but about whether the CSTO works in Armenia, or not. We want to face that issue,” Pashinyan said.

It became known earlier that Armenia has renounced its quota of the post of CSTO Deputy Secretary General.