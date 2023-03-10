Armenia renounces quota of CSTO Deputy Secretary General post - Mediamax.am

Armenia renounces quota of CSTO Deputy Secretary General post


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan stated today that Armenia has renounced the quota of the post of CSTO Deputy Secretary General.

“We have presented the respective proposal to the CSTO,” Vahan Hunanyan said.

