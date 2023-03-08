US Senior Advisor Louis Bono due in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono will arrive in Yerevan today.

The U.S. Embassy in Armenia reports that during his visit “Louis Bono will meet with Armenian government officials to discuss U.S. support for negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach a comprehensive peace agreement, including a long-term political settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

Louis Bono is arriving from Baku where he met with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev.