Mirzoyan and Lavrov outline direction of negotiations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov met in New Delhi.
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the foreign ministers of the two countries outlined the direction of the negotiations during the meeting.
Earlier it has been reported that Ararat Mirzoyan will be in New Delhi on a working visit on March 3-4 and participate in India’s leading conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics.
Prior to this, Russian foreign minister was in Baku on a working visit where he met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.
