Ararat Mirzoyan pays a working visit to India - Mediamax.am

70 views

Ararat Mirzoyan pays a working visit to India


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will be in New Delhi on a working visit.

Armenian Foreign Ministry press service reports that on March 3-4, Ararat Mirzoyan will participate in India’s leading conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics.

 

In the framework of the conference, Mirzoyan will participate in a panel discussion as a speaker, and will also have meetings with colleagues.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | March 3, 2023 10:11
Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Artsakh

Foreign Policy | March 3, 2023 09:56
Ararat Mirzoyan pays a working visit to India

Foreign Policy | March 3, 2023 09:48
Pashinyan: Russia is not circumventing sanctions through Armenia
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2023