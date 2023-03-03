Ararat Mirzoyan pays a working visit to India

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will be in New Delhi on a working visit.

Armenian Foreign Ministry press service reports that on March 3-4, Ararat Mirzoyan will participate in India’s leading conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics.

In the framework of the conference, Mirzoyan will participate in a panel discussion as a speaker, and will also have meetings with colleagues.