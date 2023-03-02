Azerbaijan has not responded to Armenia’s proposals on peace treaty

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that Armenia has submitted its version of the peace treaty, “but there is still no response as such.”

“When receiving such a document we too need some time to respond,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the parliament.

He noted that the work on the peace agreement has passed three rounds.

“Recently, we have also submitted to Azerbaijan a draft regulation on the work of border delimitation commissions. We are waiting for Azerbaijan’s proposal on it,” Pashinyan said.

He noted that all the previously made proposals for opening of communications and ensuring border security remain in force.