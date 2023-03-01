Zakharova describes “the West’s attempts to infiltrate the situation in the South Caucasus” as “loutishness”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova expressed hope that peaceful initiatives developed together with Russia will be implemented when settling the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

“This region can literally be called focal, another region, where there is still hope that those peaceful initiatives that were developed by the parties together with Russia will be implemented,” she said.

TASS reports that speaking at Sputnik, Zakharova described the West’s attempts to infiltrate the situation in the South Caucasus as “loutishness”. In her opinion, such a policy is not carried out to settle the conflict, but has “exactly opposite goals.”

“Unfortunately, here as well we have been observing such a trend for many years. Now the Westerners have intensified even more,” the diplomat added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry representative reminded that there are no successful examples of conflict settlement with the participation of Western partners, while “the number of conflicts due and at the initiative of the collective West is increasing.”