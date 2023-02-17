Armenian PM to participate in Munich Security Conference

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Munich from February 16 to 19.

Government’s press office reports that the Prime Minister will participate in the official opening ceremony of the Munich Security Conference.

Azerbaijani media report that the president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will too attend the Munich conference.

Mediamax reminds that in February 2020 Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev held a public discussion in the margins of the Munich Security Conference, which clearly showed the strong difference in the positions of the parties.

Moreover, Pashinyan described the Munich discussion with Aliyev as a “turning point”, and Aliyev said that his discussion with Pashinyan was a “crushing blow to Armenian propaganda”.