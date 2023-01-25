Mirzoyan says strong pressure on Azerbaijan is required

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that "as the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh is worsening with each passing day, the immediate intervention of the international community is required.”

“We cannot stand by and watch how people are slowly starving to death, because of political games and perhaps geopolitical considerations. Let me put it straight: there are two theoretical options for lifting the blockade of the Lachin corridor: military or diplomatic. Armenia adheres to the second option, but that’s possible only with a decisive intervention and strong pressure on Azerbaijan and tangible actions towards that end by the international community. The time to act is now. Azerbaijan should face consequences for its actions. It should be explained to Azerbaijan that there are certain international rules to which everybody has to abide,” Ararat Mirzoyan said on January 24 at the discussion held by Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament.

“It is not an isolated episode but must be seen as part of a widespread and systematic policy of Azerbaijan aimed at the ethnic cleansing of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. By creating unbearable living conditions, Azerbaijan aims to coerce the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to leave their homes and native land. The recent statement of the President of Azerbaijan suggesting the deportation of those Armenians who do not want to become citizens of Azerbaijan comes to prove once again their intention of ethnic cleansing,” the minister said.