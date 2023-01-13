Zakharova describes Pashinyan’s words as “absurd”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said today that "the statements voiced from Yerevan that the Russian presence poses a threat to the security of Armenia are absurd.”

“For decades, our soldiers and border guards have made a significant contribution to ensuring Armenia’s security, guarding its borders. The current authorities of Armenia announced earlier that the military presence of the Russian Federation in Armenia corresponds to the country’s national interests. And the adventurers, who call on to show the Russian military to the door, do not realize the consequences of such a step,” the Russian diplomat said at the briefing.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a news conference on January 10 that Azerbaijan recently explained its aggressive actions while communicating with Western countries as follows:

“They say: ‘We fear that Armenia and Russia are preparing joint aggressive actions against Azerbaijan, and we are, so to speak, taking preventive actions.’ We all know that it is absurd to talk about this. On the other hand, against the background of the events in Ukraine, these words raise a certain interest in the West. We draw the attention of the Russian partners to this fact, recording that in the conditions of their inaction, it turns out that the military presence of the Russian Federation in Armenia not only fails to guarantee the security of Armenia, but on the contrary, creates threats to the security of Armenia.”