Putin and Pashinyan hold talks in St. Petersburg

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are holding bilateral talks in St. Petersburg.

TASS reports that the meeting takes place after an informal breakfast of leaders of the CIS countries.

The latest meeting of Putin and Pashinyan took place on December 9 within the framework of the EAEU summit in Bishkek, and on November 23, the Russian president participated in the CSTO summit in Yerevan.