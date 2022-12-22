Armenia asks to postpone trilateral meeting of FMs

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan said today that the Armenian side requested to postpone the meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan scheduled in Moscow.

“Armenia confirmed its readiness to participate in the meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan in Moscow prior to the illegal blocking of Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan.

The work priority of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan at the moment is addressing the unimpeded reoperation of Lachin corridor in line with the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement and the issues caused as a result of humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh,” the spokesperson told Armenpress.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated today that the meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan was set for December 23 in Moscow, but the Armenian side requested to postpone it.