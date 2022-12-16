MI6 Chief visits Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Richard Moore, the Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) of Great Britain.
“The interlocutors discussed issues related to the processes taking place in the South Caucasus region. Topics related to regional and international security were also touched upon”, Prime Minsiters’s press office said.
