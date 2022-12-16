MI6 Chief visits Yerevan - Mediamax.am

525 views

MI6 Chief visits Yerevan


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Richard Moore, the Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) of Great Britain.

“The interlocutors discussed issues related to the processes taking place in the South Caucasus region. Topics related to regional and international security were also touched upon”, Prime Minsiters’s press office said.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | December 16, 2022 22:42
MI6 Chief visits Yerevan

Foreign Policy | December 16, 2022 14:46
Maria Zakharova: “There are such people in Armenia too”

Nagorno Karabakh | December 16, 2022 14:38
Simonyan: “The US was first to respond to Lachin corridor’s blocking”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022