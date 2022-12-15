Zakharova: Accusations addressed to Russian peacekeepers “unacceptable” - Mediamax.am

Zakharova: Accusations addressed to Russian peacekeepers “unacceptable”


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said today that Russia is concerned with the blocking of Lachin corridor and expects that transport communication will be restored "in the nearest future”.

“We are concerned with the blocking of Lachin corridor. It is agreed with the disagreements of the parties regarding the exploitation of mines. Russian Ministry of Defense and the Russian peacekeeping troops are working actively these days to reduce the tension. We expect full restoration of the transport communication in the nearest future,” the Russian diplomat said.

 

She noted that accusations and provocative actions against Russian peacekeepers are “unacceptable, regardless of who does it”.

 

“The Russian peacekeeping contingent effectively fulfills its tasks, acting as a guarantor of stability in the region,” Zakharova said.

Comments

