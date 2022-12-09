Pashinyan describes common gas market formation “sensitive” issue for Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today in Bishkek that “formation of a common gas market remains a sensitive issue for Yerevan.”

Speaking at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Pashinyan, in particular, said:

“From the point of view of the successful implementation of the Eurasian agenda, it is extremely important to find mutually acceptable solutions on all issues. In this regard, the Armenian side considers it a priority to consistently implement the agreements aimed at creating common energy markets. In particular, the formation of a common gas market remains a sensitive issue for us.

Thanks to a constructive dialogue and focus on finding compromise solutions, we managed to ensure a high degree of readiness of the international draft agreement on the formation of a common gas market. However, given the complexity of the process, due to the need to take into account the various opportunities and interests of the countries in the energy sector, a number of issues remain unresolved. We are ready to demonstrate a flexible approach to reach consensus and ensure a balance of interests of all EAEU member states on outstanding issues, in order to use the advantages and potential of the common gas market of the Union to the fullest”.