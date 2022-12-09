Mirzoyan, Klaar highlight EU observer mission’s role

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan stated today that Azerbaijan’s actions and maximalist rhetoric escalate the fragile security.

Armenia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry reports that Mirzoyan said this during the meeting with the EU special representative for the South Caucasus and crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

It is noted that at the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views on the development of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the latest developments over the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, the border demarcation process and the unblocking of regional transport infrastructures.

They also referred to the activities of the EU observer mission in Armenia and highlighted its role.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also received Toivo Klaar today. During the meeting the latter emphasized the importance of further discussions in accordance with the format of the meeting held in Prague.